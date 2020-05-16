Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 73,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of HBAN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

