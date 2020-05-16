Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $180.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

