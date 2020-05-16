Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 142,618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.71% of THL Credit worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCRD shares. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TCRD opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 197.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

In other news, insider James R. Fellows purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud purchased 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.