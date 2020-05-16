Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

