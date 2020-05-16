Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.19 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.84 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

