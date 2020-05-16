Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.05 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,306 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

