Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.19 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $86.99 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

