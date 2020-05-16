Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.24 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,460 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 317,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.77.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

