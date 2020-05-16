Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.77 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in VF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

