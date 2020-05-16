Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2,026.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 234,482 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 3,969,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

