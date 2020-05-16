Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kellogg by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,367,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

