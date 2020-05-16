Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

