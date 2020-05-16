Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $9.35 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $873.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

