Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

