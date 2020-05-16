Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,985 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

