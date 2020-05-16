Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 9,444 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

