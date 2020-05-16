Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,879 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.62% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $8.36 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $482.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.