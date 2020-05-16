Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $799.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,811 shares of company stock worth $78,759,954. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.