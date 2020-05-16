Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

