Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE PFG opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

