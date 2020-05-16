Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,100 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

