Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

