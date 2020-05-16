Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

