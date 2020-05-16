Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 21,909 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $303.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.68. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.