Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 46,808 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 46,808 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $858,681,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

