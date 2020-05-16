Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,384.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,382.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,753.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

