Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 982,517 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,517 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.81% of Avaya worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 70,934 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 359,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 143,494 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

