FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FORTESCUE METAL/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

FSUGY stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.28. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.