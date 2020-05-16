Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $33,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FWRD opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
