Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $33,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.