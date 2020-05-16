freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.21) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.99 ($22.08).

FRA:FNTN opened at €16.00 ($18.60) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.04.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

