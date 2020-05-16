Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176,635 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.08% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI opened at $0.41 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

