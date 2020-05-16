Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 591,723 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.44 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

