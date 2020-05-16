Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 335,501 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 66,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $323,988.08. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,840.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 584,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,092. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

