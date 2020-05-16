Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,995 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

