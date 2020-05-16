Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of FUTU opened at $13.11 on Friday. Future Healthcare of America has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Get Future Healthcare of America alerts:

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Healthcare of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Healthcare of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.