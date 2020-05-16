FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Issued By Cormark

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$86.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

