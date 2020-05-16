FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.