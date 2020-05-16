FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RMTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

