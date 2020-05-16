FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issued By B. Riley

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

