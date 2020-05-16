FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TVA Group Issued By Cormark (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TVA Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of TVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TVA Group has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.