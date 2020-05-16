FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$94.00.

Shares of BMO opened at C$62.37 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.58.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion.

In other news, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Philip Orsino bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,501,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.09%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

