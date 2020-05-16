FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,422,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 595,930 shares of company stock worth $50,415,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

