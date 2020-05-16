FY2020 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$375.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$345.70 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.29 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 million and a P/E ratio of -34.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.91.

In related news, Director David A. Spraley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

