FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plaza Retail REIT Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Plaza Retail REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.47 million for the quarter.

