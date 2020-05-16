FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Increased by Analyst

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFM. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

