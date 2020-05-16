FY2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13).

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

