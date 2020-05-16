GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from GDL Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE GDL opened at $8.03 on Friday. GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,066.30. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $54,603.80.

GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

