General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $72,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 172,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.