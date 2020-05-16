Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $147,747,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,652,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 250,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,136,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

GPC opened at $73.12 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

