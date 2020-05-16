Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

